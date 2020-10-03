Brown’s Touchdown Lifts WVU over Baylor in 2OT Thriller, 27-21

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Leddie Brown’s three-yard touchdown run lifted WVU over Baylor in a double-overtime thriller Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium, 27-21.

With the victory, WVU improves to 2-1 overall. Baylor drops to 1-1. The win moves West Virginia to 5-0 all-time against Baylor at home.

“That was a great program win. On a day where we had a ton of things go wrong, we found a way to win," said WVU head coach Neal Brown. "It sounds simple, but teams find ways to lose, and we found a way to win today, which, at the end of the day, is all that matters.”

WVU junior running back Leddie Brown led the Mountaineers on the ground rushing for 93 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. Redshirt-junior quarterback Jarret Doege completed 30 pf 42 passes for 211 yards, one passing touchdown, one rushing score and two interceptions. Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Sam James hauled in eight receptions for 66 yards.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was 23 of 38 through the air for 229 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. John Lovett was held in-check on the ground rushing for 23 yards on 14 carries. RJ Sneed paced the Bears through the air recording six catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.

WVU will be back in action on Oct. 17 hosting Kansas. Kickoff will be announced at a future date. It will be the first game for the Mountaineers with fans as 15,000 people will be permitted to attend, which is 25 percent capacity at Milan Puskar Stadium.

