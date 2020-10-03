Buckhannon City Councilmembers consider changing parking ordinance

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

The city of Buckhannon looked to make changes to their current parking ordinance.

At last night’s city council meeting, Buckhannon looked at a draft to change their parking ordinance.

The city offered free two-hour parking on the street and in public-owned lots.

Officials received complaints that people have been abusing the parking by staying in a spot for longer than two hours.

City Recorder Randy Sanders said that the new changes would give consequences to those that don’t follow the ordinance.

He added the first time people would receive a warning.

After that, they would be fined.

“But the first fine will be $25, and it will grow larger over the second one, and over the third offense, it could be as much as $100, and each offense thereafter, will be $100,” he said.

Sanders added that the council was working on an updated draft of the ordinance to include what they discussed last night.

