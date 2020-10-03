Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU Holds-Off Texas, 2-1

Updated: 11 hours ago

Sports

No. 7 WVU Women’s Soccer Holds-Off Texas, 2-1

Updated: 11 hours ago
Mountaineers improve to 3-1 overall

Sports

Week 5 of the 5th Quarter

Updated: 11 hours ago
Check out highlights from week 5 of the high school football season

Sports

Fairmont Senior vs. Winfield

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

North Marion at Roane County Canceled

Updated: 20 hours ago
RCHS confirms one positive COVID-19 case

Sports

Clay-Battelle Football Confirms One Positive COVID-19 Case

Updated: 20 hours ago
Cee-Bees' season-opener tonight at Calhoun County canceled

National

NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.

Sports

Clay-Battelle begins 2020 season at Calhoun County Friday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:11 AM EDT
One of four Mon County schools that will kick off this week

Sports

Tygarts Valley stays perfect with 62-13 victory at Richwood

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT
Boggs; 189 yards, 4 total TDs

Sports

Preston Athletics moves Friday’s game against Woodrow Wilson to Buckhannon

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:10 PM EDT
School is awaiting results of bleacher inspection