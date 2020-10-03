How local officials are protecting themselves amidst COVID-19 pandemic

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

After discovering President Trump tested positive for the virus. We spoke to local government officials about how they were staying safe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

We spoke to the mayor of Clarksburg, Ryan Kennedy, who says city business must continue. However, safety comes first.

“We still have to do the people’s business get stuff done, make sure the things that are getting done that people need us to do. We need to make sure we are reasonably safe in doing it,” Kennedy added.

He said the council was working with the city manager to ensure that they take as many precautions as possible.

Kennedy said the city was not afraid to close things down again to keep officials and citizens safe.

“We’re going to take the proper steps,” he said.

He added that simple things like wearing your mask in public, social distancing, and washing your hands make a big difference.

We also spoke to the mayor of Bridgeport, Andy Lang, to see how he was handling safety during the pandemic.

“Being personally responsible, I know I’d like to talk to you. You stand over there, and I stand over here and wear your mask as needed. Everyone is personally responsible for how they interact with others. I think that is a key thing,” Lang explained.

He also said that keeping front line workers safe is one of the biggest priorities because they also keep the community running.

“On the public service side like myself that is one thing, but you take the folks like the fire and the police and all the first responders. Even the public works guys have to go in people’s homes. You know prepare sewer and water lines in the middle of the night. They’re front line like everybody else,” Lang said.

Both officials expressed more concern for others than themselves.

