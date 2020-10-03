Many local teams on pause, football schedules shuffle after Saturday’s DHHR map
Harrison & Upshur counties are in gold
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sporting events in Harrison County & Upshur County will not be played this week, as both counties flashed orange on Saturday evening’s DHHR map. The color distinction holds for the entirety of the week in regards to athletics.
Doddridge, Barbour and Randolph County all came in with the gold distinction, which means teams can only play games against other teams within their county or other gold counties.
On the gridiron, the latest DHHR map has caused some major reshuffling to the Week 6 schedule.
NEWLY RESCHEDULED GAMES FOR WEEK 6
THURSDAY AT 7 PM: Clay County at East Fairmont
FRIDAY AT 7 PM: Elkins at Tygarts Valley (Battle for Randolph County)
Preston at Lewis County (Knights forfeited their week 4 game against the Minutemen)
FRIDAY AT 7:30 PM: Ravenswood at Doddridge County
This list will be updated.
CANCELLED GAMES FOR WEEK 6
Bridgeport at Preston
Robert C. Byrd at Liberty
South Harrison at Ritchie County
Lincoln at Sissonville
BU at Lewis County
East Fairmont at PB
Roane County at Elkins
Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley
Gilmer County at Doddridge County
