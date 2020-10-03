Advertisement

Many local teams on pause, football schedules shuffle after Saturday’s DHHR map

Harrison & Upshur counties are in gold
ELKINS
ELKINS(WDTV)
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sporting events in Harrison County & Upshur County will not be played this week, as both counties flashed orange on Saturday evening’s DHHR map. The color distinction holds for the entirety of the week in regards to athletics.

Doddridge, Barbour and Randolph County all came in with the gold distinction, which means teams can only play games against other teams within their county or other gold counties.

On the gridiron, the latest DHHR map has caused some major reshuffling to the Week 6 schedule.

NEWLY RESCHEDULED GAMES FOR WEEK 6

THURSDAY AT 7 PM: Clay County at East Fairmont

FRIDAY AT 7 PM: Elkins at Tygarts Valley (Battle for Randolph County)

Preston at Lewis County (Knights forfeited their week 4 game against the Minutemen)

FRIDAY AT 7:30 PM: Ravenswood at Doddridge County

This list will be updated.

CANCELLED GAMES FOR WEEK 6

Bridgeport at Preston

Robert C. Byrd at Liberty

South Harrison at Ritchie County

Lincoln at Sissonville

BU at Lewis County

East Fairmont at PB

Roane County at Elkins

Pendleton County at Tygarts Valley

Gilmer County at Doddridge County

