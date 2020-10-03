Advertisement

No. 7 WVU Women’s Soccer Holds-Off Texas, 2-1

Mountaineers improve to 3-1 overall
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Morgantown, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventh-ranked WVU women’s soccer recorded its third win of the year downing Texas, 2-1 Friday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

Jordan Brewster’s goal on a penalty kick and Lauren Segalla’s score 16 seconds later helped the Mountaineers defeated the Longhorns for the fourth-consecutive time. Julia Grosso scored in the 23rd minute for UT.

With the victory, WVU improves to 3-1 overall. Texas drops to 1-3.

The Mountaineers will be back in action next Friday, Oct. 9 at Texas Tech. Kickoff in Lubbock is set for 8:15 p.m. at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

