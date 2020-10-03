Package thieves being seen during pandemic in neighborhoods

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Usually a rise in package deliveries happen as we get closer to the holidays, but with the pandemic more people are placing orders and some neighborhoods are seeing package thieves sooner than expected.

Monongalia County resident, Travis Embacher, recently had a package stolen from his mailbox and was only left with an empty box.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to the incident and Embacher said he has seen more officer presence since the occurrence, but hopes his neighbors and others in the county remain aware.

“You feel kind of odd, knowing that someone has probably been watching your place,” Embacher said. “They’re probably watching everyone else and seeing who’s getting packages, who’s coming out right away to get them and who isn’t, so it’s frightening,” he said.

Even with flood lights and signs saying there are cameras, it’s not stopping everyone.

“We just all need to look out for each other and hopefully we can stop this or at least catch the people who are doing it,” Embacher said.

Officers remind the public to also take precautions and if possible require a signature for your packages.

