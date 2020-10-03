Saturday Night Forecast | October 3rd 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday to all of yinz! Aside from a few clouds, we’ll be mostly clear but a bit on that cool side, especially in the higher elevations, where we might even see some frost here and there, so this afternoon and evening will be not too hot, not too cold, but you’ll need a light jacket as you head out tonight. We might see some more clouds as tomorrow progresses before a weak cold front slides through and brings our next rain chance, albeit a light one, for Sunday night into Monday. Here’s a breakdown of it all:

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with a few clouds closer to sunrise. Frost possible in higher elevations. Light winds. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Clouds continue to build whilst humidity increases. High: 64

Tomorrow Night: Not as chilly but overcast with rain showers as a frontal boundary slides through overnight. Low: 47

Monday: Morning light rain showers with clouds slowly dissipating throughout. High: 60

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies with closer to average temps and comfortable humidity. High: 70