Silver Alert activated for 77-year-old Fairmont woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A silver alert was activated Friday night for a 77-year-old Fairmont woman.

Bretha Lee Sistrunk was last seen on September 28th in Fairmont. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink robe, blue nightcap and socks.

Anyone with information on Sistrunk is asked to contact West Virginia State Police as soon as possible.

