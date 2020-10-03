Advertisement

Silver Alert activated for 77-year-old Fairmont woman

Silver Alert
Silver Alert(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A silver alert was activated Friday night for a 77-year-old Fairmont woman.

Bretha Lee Sistrunk was last seen on September 28th in Fairmont. She was last seen wearing a blue and pink robe, blue nightcap and socks.

Anyone with information on Sistrunk is asked to contact West Virginia State Police as soon as possible.

