Week 5 of the 5th Quarter
Check out highlights from week 5 of the high school football season
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Week 5 of the high school football season is in the books. Check out highlights from this week’s games below.
Musselman at Morgantown
Albert Gallatin (Pa.) at University
Braxton County at Liberty
Lewis County at Robert C. Byrd
Valley Wetzel at South Harrison
Woodrow Wilson at Preston
Elkins at Grafton
Lincoln at East Fairmont
Bridgeport at Parkersburg South
Doddridge County at Wirt County
Ravenswood at Ritchie County
Fairmont Senior at Winfield
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.