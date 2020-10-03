Weekend Outlook | October 2nd 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another great day in NCWV just a little ... cold! But, we knew this was coming. Temperatures on this Friday night will continue to drop into the 30s overnight so Saturday morning frost is likely. A frost advisory has been issued for a large portion of the state and expires early Saturday morning. This is for vegetation but by now anyone with concerns likely knows the drill since this isn’t the first time our temperatures are getting the cold for the season. Our weekend will kick off with beautiful dry weather for Saturday featuring sunshine and a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Sunday will be a little gloomier with more cloud cover and eventually rain returning by late afternoon. Enjoy your weekend!

Saturday: Early morning frost with a sunny sky to kick off the weekend. A few afternoon clouds will briefly return but nothing enough to ruin the day. High: 62

Sunday: Clouds continue to filter in giving an overcast look by Midday with rain arriving later likely around or following dusk. Light showers overnight. High: 64

Monday: Early morning rain showers that fade away by the afternoon. Clouds hang out for a little longer. High: 62