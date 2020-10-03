Advertisement

Weekend Outlook | October 2nd 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another great day in NCWV just a little ... cold! But, we knew this was coming. Temperatures on this Friday night will continue to drop into the 30s overnight so Saturday morning frost is likely. A frost advisory has been issued for a large portion of the state and expires early Saturday morning. This is for vegetation but by now anyone with concerns likely knows the drill since this isn’t the first time our temperatures are getting the cold for the season. Our weekend will kick off with beautiful dry weather for Saturday featuring sunshine and a few passing clouds in the afternoon. Sunday will be a little gloomier with more cloud cover and eventually rain returning by late afternoon. Enjoy your weekend!

Saturday: Early morning frost with a sunny sky to kick off the weekend. A few afternoon clouds will briefly return but nothing enough to ruin the day. High: 62

Sunday: Clouds continue to filter in giving an overcast look by Midday with rain arriving later likely around or following dusk. Light showers overnight. High: 64

Monday: Early morning rain showers that fade away by the afternoon. Clouds hang out for a little longer. High: 62

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast October 2nd 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast | October 2nd 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Colleen Campbell
Cold air settles in tonight and hangs around for the weekend. Starting off dry on Saturday with some light rain returning by late Sunday night.

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 2, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a cool morning and afternoon, and it might get even colder still. Find out when right here!

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | October 1st 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A few light showers for tonight coming in from the Northwest. Dry start to the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast October 1st 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM forecast 10 1 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:25 PM EDT

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 1, 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's a nice start to October this morning, but that won't last forever. Find out why right here!

Forecast

Wednesday Night Forecast | September 30th 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Drier today with clouds returning later tonight. A few light showers overnight into tomorrow morning.

Forecast

11pm 7 day 930202

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast 9 30 2020

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:46 PM EDT