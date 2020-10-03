Advertisement

WVU Monongalia County Extension 4-H Program to host a countywide kindness scavenger hunt

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County 4-H Program began a countywide kindness scavenger hunt after receiving a small grant from Volunteer WV.

The WVU Monongalia County Extension Service are utilizing a team of volunteers to hide 4-H clovers across the area.

Once the clover is hidden, those in the area can begin their search and complete the kindness activity.

“We can spread kindness to ourselves through self challenges and through community challenges,” the 4-H program assistant, Heather Tanton said. “They will be able to do positivity messages on cards, or perhaps we’ll send a postcard to a first responder or they’ll do a fitness challenge, like a jumping jack or running in place,” she said.

The participants will take a picture and share it on social media with the hashtag #4Hkindnessinaction or email it to MonongaliaCountyExtension@mail.wvu.edu. They say the prizes are kid friendly, so they encourage families to participate, although everyone is welcome.

The program assistant said completing these acts of kindness can go a long way.

“Even small acts of kindness are important,” Tanton said. “We want people to be kind to themselves and kind to their community while we’re in this difficult situation dealing with covid.”

The scavenger hunt will run through October 23.

