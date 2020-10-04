Marietta’s Schultheisz Wins 14th Annual Spiker Farm Bull Ride

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Briar Schultheisz of Marietta, Ohio totaled 165 points to win the 14th Annual Spiker Farm Bull Ride Saturday in Lewis County.

Schultheisz is 25 years old and has been riding bulls for eight years. He was the only participant in the event to ride two bulls.

Riders came from West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Ohio.

