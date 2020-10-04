Mary Frances Hamrick Mitchell Cunningham, 91, of Stonewood, WV, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Meadowview Manor in Bridgeport.She was born on May 10, 1929, in Marlington, WV, a daughter of the late Ross O. and Nellie Zimmerman Hamrick.Twice married she was preceded in death by her first husband Nelson Mitchell on October 3, 1961 and Austin Cunningham on January 1, 2016.Mrs. Cunningham is survived by two sons, Gary Mitchell of Stonewood, and David Mitchell and wife Carla of West Union; one daughter Debra Mae Houlison and husband Ian of Morgantown; four grandchildren, Allison Knight Schor and husband David of Portland, OR, Christopher Mitchell and wife Miranda of West Union, Kayla Dilcher and husband Brian of Morgantown, and Donovan Case and wife Marissa of Anchorage, Alaska; and five great-grandchildren, Blake Mitchell, Ryder Mitchell, Cameron Mitchell, Nellie Case and Molly Case, one great-grandson on the way in October. She is also survived by her siblings, Carolyn Parmer of Middletown, OH, Sue Estes of Alabama, and Karl Hamrick and wife Ann of Medina, OH, as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Robert Hamrick, Donald Hamrick, Betty Stephens, Dorothy Tecil, Glen Hamrick and Kathleen Hamrick.Mary was a graduate of Webster County High School and worked at the Old United Hospital Center in Clarksburg as a unit secretary with 23 years of service.She was a member of the Community of Christ Church and attended the Harrisville Branch. She enjoyed quilting, flower gardening, puzzles and collecting family photos. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Orlando Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. in Orlando, WV. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.