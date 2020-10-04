Sunday Night Forecast | October 4th, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday is here!

We’ll have cloud cover continue to increase throughout the afternoon as a disturbance approaches that’ll bring some light rain overnight tonight. After that, we should have another dry spell for pretty much the entirety of the week with highs only in the upper 50s on Monday before we see more seasonable averages the rest of the week except for Thursday when a weak Alberta clipper will bring in a dry northerly breeze with highs in the mid-60s. Friday and the weekend are not quite written in stone, but a tropical disturbance in the Gulf, which would be named Delta, could, according to some model data, could impact our region at that time. Here’s a breakdown:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers at around midnight and wrapping up prior to dawn. Low: 48

Tomorrow: Aside from a few very light AM showers, feeling November-like with clouds breaking for sunshine. High: 58

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear but also rather chilly for October. Low: 41

Tuesday: Becoming mainly sunny with seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. High: 70