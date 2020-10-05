Advertisement

$10.6M invested in Single-Family Housing Loans and Grants in Rural West Virginia

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -The Trump Administration today announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $10.6 million to repair and rehabilitate housing for low- and very-low-income households across West Virginia.

“Having access to safe and reliable housing in rural West Virginia is vital to West Virginia families and the communities they live in,” said Kris Warner, West Virginia State Director, USDA Rural Development. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA has been working tirelessly to be a strong partner to rural West Virginia in building stronger and healthier communities, because we know when rural West Virginia thrives, all of America thrives.”

Gloria Boggs of Lewisburg, is one of the recipients of the USDA Rural Development funding. Boggs was awarded a $5,580 loan and grant combo to help make her bathroom handicap accessible. This investment is part of $180,020 in Greenbrier County and 211 statewide Single-Family Housing Repair Program loans and grants.

Single-Family Housing Repair Program loans are eligible to very-low-income homeowners and may be used to repair, improve or modernize homes or remove health and safety hazards. Grants are available to elderly very-low-income homeowners and may be used to remove health and safety hazards.

For more information about the Single-Family Housing Repair Program, visit https://go.usa.gov/xGsZQ.

