A team of volunteers restored the Greenlawn Cemetery after it was vandalized

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg resident by the name of Jerry Riffle says that the effort took a team of volunteers to help restore the Greenlawn Cemetery here and adds that the mountaineer spirit was on display Saturday morning.

The Clarksburg Community Action hosted a clean-up for the cemetery but the non-profit credits the over fifty volunteers from the area that came together to reset over a hundred headstones.

“We heard about it, people reached out to us. [People] asked us if we wanted to be involved and it really was just... I mean, Clarksburg Community Action, we didn’t spearhead it in any way but we were happy to be involved in any way we can,” said Jerry Riffle from Clarksburg Community Action.

Volunteers from the area used their own tools to lift the headstones.

“That was people using their own personal work trucks. The company’s they maybe work for, their excavators and just, everybody brought what they could from stub bars to pain scrappers. Everybody brought something,” said Riffle.

Riffle admits lifting headstones is not for the faint of heart.

“It wasn’t an easy job those tombstones are not light. It took a lot of people and we did a lot in a short amount of time,” Riffle added.

Riffle tells five news that a number of residents who’s loved one’s headstone was knocked over thanked him.

“It almost become an opportunity to also bring something negative into something positive like the amount of people that came together,” added Riffle.

The nonprofit has another clean-up scheduled in the Broadway neighborhood.

