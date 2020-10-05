Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo calls on Senator Shelley Moore Capito to debate her opponent

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Avengers actor, Mark Ruffalo, calls on U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to debate her opponent, Paula Jean Swearengin.

Ruffalo mentions Capito in a tweet in which he tagged opponent Swearengin.

In the original tweet, Swearengin says, “West Virginia DESERVES to see Shelley Moore Capito stand on stage with a coal miner’s daughter and explain herself! #CapitoDebatePaulaJean”

Ruffalo then comments on Swearengin’s tweet saying, “Hello, Shelley Capito! , your state wants to know why you are afraid to debate your opponent? Stand up for you what you believe and meet @paulajean2020 on the debate stage.”

