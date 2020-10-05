Advertisement

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo calls on Senator Shelley Moore Capito to debate her opponent

Ruffalo Tweet
Ruffalo Tweet(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Avengers actor, Mark Ruffalo, calls on U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to debate her opponent, Paula Jean Swearengin.

Ruffalo mentions Capito in a tweet in which he tagged opponent Swearengin.

In the original tweet, Swearengin says, “West Virginia DESERVES to see Shelley Moore Capito stand on stage with a coal miner’s daughter and explain herself! #CapitoDebatePaulaJean”

Ruffalo then comments on Swearengin’s tweet saying, “Hello, Shelley Capito! , your state wants to know why you are afraid to debate your opponent? Stand up for you what you believe and meet @paulajean2020 on the debate stage.”

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 marks last election before House of Delegates undergoes sweeping change

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Josh Croup
The upcoming election will be the last one for the West Virginia House of Delegates as we currently know it. But that doesn't mean it can't change again in the future.

News

2020 marks last election before House of Delegates undergoes sweeping change

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

W.Va Delegate resigned after allegedly using gay slurs in a tweet

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
A vacancy and a question is raised after Delegate John Mandt resigned Saturday evening after a tweet showing him allegedly using gay slurs went viral this weekend.

News

Replacing Delegate Mandt

Updated: 56 minutes ago

Latest News

News

$3.1 million dollars going to WVU for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today announced $3,103,241 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help West Virginia University increase COVID-19 testing in underserved and vulnerable communities across W.Va.

News

Boil Water Notice: Main water line break in West Union

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The Town of West Union utility is urging people to boil their water before consuming it.

Alert Bar

Trump leaves Walter Reed today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Draugelis
Monday President Donald Trump tweeted that he was expecting to leave Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 p.m.

News

BREAKING: President Trump says he will be leaving the Medical Center today

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
President Trump tweeted today saying that he will be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 pm.

News

Upshur County Courthouse moves to essential business only

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
During the Upshur County commission meeting this morning, commissioners made the call to go to essential business only for county buildings.

News

WV Education Association files injunction against Gov. Justice’s school re-entry map

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia Education Association filed an injunction today challenging the safety of Gov. Jim Justice’s school re-entry map.