Betty L. McClung McVaney, 93, of Bridgeport passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Jane Lew. She was born on October 28, 1926 in Bridgeport, a daughter of the late Alpha Pritchard McClung and Sarah Ella Ong McClung. She was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years, Jules L. McVaney who passed away on September 19, 2020. They were married on February 26, 1945.She is survived by her son, David McVaney and his wife Londa of Stonewood; her daughter, Susan Dahmer and her husband John of Fairfax, VA; and her daughter-in-law, Jenny McVaney of Bridgeport; 5 grandchildren, Stephanie Dahmer and her husband Lee Brewer; Jennifer Beyreuther; Kristy Cunningham and her husband Rocco; Justin McVaney and his wife Catherine; and Allison Mathis and her husband Rob; great-grandchildren Ella Rose, Miles, Alyssa, Katelyn, Lauren, Jeffery Michael, Abigail, Lauren, Audrey, and Wyatt; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery McVaney; a grandson-in-law, Brian Beyreuther. Betty was the last surviving member of her family being preceded in death by her brothers, Herman McClung, Dale McClung, Howard (Jack) McClung, Blaine (Bud) McClung; and her sisters, Catherine McClung Hathaway, Martha McClung Walsh, Ruby McClung Canfield.She was a 1944 graduate of Victory High School and she was employed at Maiden Form of Clarksburg and as a Telephone Operator in Brownsville, TX. She was an active member of Simpson Creek Baptist Church since 1972 with the Jessie Johnson Barnes Circle, she was a choir member and a property committee member and a Bible School Teacher.Condolences to the McVaney Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com.Friends will be received at Simpson Creek Baptist Church, 231 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Bridgeport on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 12 – 1 p.m. where services will be held at 1:00 pm with Rev. Dr. C. Michael Hopkins presiding. Interment will follow in Bridgeport Cemetery.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.