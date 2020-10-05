Advertisement

Boil Water Notice: Main water line break in West Union

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents living on Mercedes Avenue between E. 9th Street and E. 8th Street.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of West Union utility is urging people to boil their water before consuming it.

On Oct. 5, water service will be off for repair of a Main Line Break in the Greenwood Area. This problem can possibly contaminate your water, upon water pressure loss. People with low or no water pressure are advised to boil their water until further notice.

The areas affected are: Long Run Rd, Duckworth Rd, Greenwood Area, Sunnyside Area and NCRJ

Testing has not occurred to confirm or deny the presence of contamination in your water.

The utility company urges you to do the following:

“Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, hand washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.”

For more information, please contact Doug Cox at 304-873-1249 or City Hall at 304-873-1400. General guidelines on ways to lessen the health risk are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (i.e. people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).

