Buckhannon-Upshur Golf Permitted to Participate in State Tournament

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - For Buckhannon-Upshur golf, the last 48 hours have been a whirlwind.

Upshur County turned red on Sunday’s DHHR color-coded map, which disallowed the Buccaneers golf team to participate in the state tournament in Wheeling on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, as of Monday, the county flipped to orange which now permits the team to play.

Buckhannon-Upshur golf head coach Jason Westfall had his entire team test for COVID-19 and all results came back negative. The Bucs are making their first state tournament appearance since 2016.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.