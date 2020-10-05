Free COVID-19 testing at Buckhannon-Upshur High School today

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Free COVID-19 testing will be offered today, Oct. 5. from 12 pm to 6 pm at the Buckhannon-Upshur High School parking lot.

The free testing is available to all residents, including people who are asymptomatic, announced The Upshur County Commission.

Proof of insurance is not required. People should bring identification such as a driver’s license or proof of address to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

