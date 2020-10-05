Advertisement

Health officials report 114 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

COVID 10/5
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 114 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Monday.

It brings the total count to 16,742.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Monday bringing the death count to 361.

The patients were a 53-year old female from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 70-year old female from Putnam County.

“We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 4,330 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 165 patients are currently hospitalized. 60 patients are in ICU, and 28 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (101), Berkeley (1,103), Boone (254), Braxton (13), Brooke (119), Cabell (905), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (657), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (135), Hampshire (111), Hancock (154), Hardy (96), Harrison (451), Jackson (291), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,910), Lewis (41), Lincoln (188), Logan (652), Marion (303), Marshall (186), Mason (148), McDowell (96), Mercer (439), Mineral (177), Mingo (399), Monongalia (2,108), Monroe (151), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (381), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (630), Raleigh (563), Randolph (270), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (145), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (117), Wayne (421), Webster (8), Wetzel (66), Wirt (12), Wood (382), Wyoming (130).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Cabell, Taylor and Upshur counties:

  • Cabell County, October 5, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV
  • Taylor County, October 5, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV
  • Upshur County, October 5, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

And Tuesday in Barbour, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Marion, Putnam, and Taylor counties:

  • Barbour County, October 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fair Grounds Way, Belington, WV
  • Boone County, October 6, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
  • Doddridge County, October 6, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV
  • Fayette County, October 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV
  • Marion County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV
  • Putnam County, October 6, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV
  • Taylor County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

