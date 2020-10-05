Advertisement

It’s a boy! National Zoo reveals baby panda gender

He now has his black and white markings
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo has confirmed that their 6-week old baby panda is a boy.

The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

The baby panda, born Aug. 21, received a genetic test via cheek swab that confirmed the gender.

Photos and videos released by the zoo show the baby, which was born pink, blind and nearly hairless, starting to take on the familiar black-and-white coloring.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2020 marks last election before House of Delegates undergoes sweeping change

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Josh Croup
The upcoming election will be the last one for the West Virginia House of Delegates as we currently know it. But that doesn't mean it can't change again in the future.

News

2020 marks last election before House of Delegates undergoes sweeping change

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo calls on Senator Shelley Moore Capito to debate her opponent

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Avengers actor, Mark Ruffalo, calls on U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to debate her opponent, Paula Jean Swearengin.

National

Epic scale of California wildfires continues to grow

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The staggering scale of California’s wildfires reached another milestone Monday: A single fire surpassed 1 million acres.

Latest News

National

AP source: Texans fire coach Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press.

National

National Zoo baby panda gender reveal

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
The gender reveal was made in a video released by the zoo, where panda-keepers unveiled a canvas smeared with blue markings that were “painted” by the baby’s father, Tian Tian.

News

W.Va Delegate resigned after allegedly using gay slurs in a tweet

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
A vacancy and a question is raised after Delegate John Mandt resigned Saturday evening after a tweet showing him allegedly using gay slurs went viral this weekend.

Coronavirus

President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
President Trump is being discharged from Walter Reed Military Hospital.

News

Replacing Delegate Mandt

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

$3.1 million dollars going to WVU for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today announced $3,103,241 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help West Virginia University increase COVID-19 testing in underserved and vulnerable communities across W.Va.