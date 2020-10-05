Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 5, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Expect a cool but nice afternoon, as the cold front that brought rain showers to our region yesterday pushes out, and high pressure begins building in our area. Highs in the mid- to upper-50s are likely, along with mostly sunny skies in the evening. Tonight, we’ll reach lows in the low-40s, so make sure to grab something heavy if you’re heading out tonight. After that, we’ll heat up for the next few days, reaching highs in the low-70s and with skies remaining mostly clear. In the long-term, rain might come back to our region, as the remnants of a tropical system (Delta, which is Tropical Depression 26 as of now - it has not become a tropical storm yet) push in, but it’s still too early to tell, so we’ll be tracking this system to see what kind of impact we’ll see.

Today: It’s going to be a brisk, cool day as a high-pressure system causes cool air to flow into our region. But at least we’ll have sunny skies. High: 58.

Tonight: It’s going to feel cool tonight, but with mostly clear skies tonight, it’s going to be an awesome time to Low: 40.

Tuesday: We’ll be much warmer than yesterday, as the high-pressure system brings southerly winds into our region. Skies will also remain mostly sunny, so it’s going to feel like an average October day. High: 70.

Wednesday: We’ll warm up even more still, but with dewpoints remaining low, it’s going to feel warm and nice. Skies will remain mostly clear, so it’s going to feel awesome as you head out. High: 72.

