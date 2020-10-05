Advertisement

Monday Night Forecast | October 5th 2020

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our weekend rain arrived late last night and departed early this morning leaving some cloud cover behind. Chilly today but a nice warm-up on the way for mid-week ahead of warm air advection. Wednesday a cold front will move through late into Thursday. It won’t bring much moisture with is, but it will bring a brief interruption to our warmer temperatures with reinforced cool air coming down from the North. By the end of the week we turn our eye to the tropics as leftovers from Delta could bring another brief warm period with rain for the weekend.

Tuesday: Bright sunshine, cool morning start. Temperatures warming in the afternoon. High: 68

Wednesday: Warm day with some clouds later, breezy night. High: 74

Thursday: Dry frontal boundary sweeps through bringing cool air back into the region. High: 66

Latest News

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast October 5th 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 5, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be cool out today, but we'll actually warm up soon. Find out how much we'll warm up right here!

Forecast

Sunday Night Forecast | October 4th, 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Colder air but dry for your Saturday night with some light rain returning by late Sunday night.

Forecast

Saturday Night Forecast | October 3rd 2020

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Colder air but dry for your Saturday night with some light rain returning by late Sunday night.

Latest News

Forecast

Weekend Outlook | October 2nd 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Cold air settles in tonight and hangs around for the weekend. Starting off dry on Saturday with some light rain returning by late Sunday night.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast October 2nd 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT

Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast | October 2nd 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Cold air settles in tonight and hangs around for the weekend. Starting off dry on Saturday with some light rain returning by late Sunday night.

Forecast

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 2, 2020

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:42 AM EDT
|
By Joseph Williams
It's going to be a cool morning and afternoon, and it might get even colder still. Find out when right here!

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | October 1st 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
A few light showers for tonight coming in from the Northwest. Dry start to the weekend.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast October 1st 2020

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT