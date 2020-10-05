Monday Night Forecast | October 5th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our weekend rain arrived late last night and departed early this morning leaving some cloud cover behind. Chilly today but a nice warm-up on the way for mid-week ahead of warm air advection. Wednesday a cold front will move through late into Thursday. It won’t bring much moisture with is, but it will bring a brief interruption to our warmer temperatures with reinforced cool air coming down from the North. By the end of the week we turn our eye to the tropics as leftovers from Delta could bring another brief warm period with rain for the weekend.

Tuesday: Bright sunshine, cool morning start. Temperatures warming in the afternoon. High: 68

Wednesday: Warm day with some clouds later, breezy night. High: 74

Thursday: Dry frontal boundary sweeps through bringing cool air back into the region. High: 66