Mountaineer ambulance service in need of volunteers

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Dialing three numbers is all it takes to have a first responder at your doorstep in minutes, but for Mountaineer ambulance service they say if they don’t see certain improvements all of that could change.

Even on a smaller scale, Mountaineer is one of seven ambulance services in Preston County and like most in the county, they operate through volunteers. However, that’s where the assistant director of emergency management says they are running into trouble.

“We’ve seen the trend over the past 10 to 15 years that there has been a pretty decent decrease in volunteerism and that’s not something you’ll find just in Preston County, but you’ll also notice it in other parts of the state, region and across the country,” says Emergency Management Assistant Director Justin Wolfe.

Even though the problem is seen nationally, the focus right now is here. Station 48 is in danger of closing, which Wolfe says would be the second ambulance service to do so in the last five or six years.

“People just have a hard time maybe coming out to volunteer as much as what they used to,” said Wolfe.

Wolfe also listed three main reasons as to why people may not be volunteering, and those are as follows:

  • More people in each household are working vs. past of most households having one breadwinner.
  • Having to continue education after getting certified
  • Increase on cost of training and certification.

“Volunteer services are very vital and very needed. A lot of the apparatus are very expensive and whenever you couple that with having to pay people, it would just be a very huge impact economically,” says Wolfe.

Wolfe also stated that they are always actively looking for volunteers and here at Mountaineer Ambulance that can make all the difference as to whether or not they keep their doors open or close them for good.

