South Harrison’s Haddix Named Premier Bank Player of the Week

Junior set a school single-game rushing record with 387 yards and four touchdowns against Valley Wetzel
Jacob Haddix
Jacob Haddix(wdtv)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - South Harrison running back Jacob Haddix has been named the Premier Bank Player of the Week.

The junior set a school single-game rushing record with 387 yards and four touchdowns in the Hawks' 46-24 win over Valley Wetzel last Friday. Freddy Canary set the previous mark.

The victory was the South Harrison’s second in a row as the Hawks improved to 2-3 overall. We’ll have more on Haddix, WDTV’s newest Premier Bank Player of the Week, on Wednesday.

