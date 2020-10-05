Spaghetti dinner fundraiser for local family sells out

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for a local family sold out in three hours.

Mother of four, Carrie Coleman, was in a motorcycle accident in August that left her in serious condition.

Friends and family put together a take-out spaghetti dinner and raffle at Classic’s 3 in Morgantown from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friend of the family, Mandi Hall DeSantis, said the dinners were sold out by 2 p.m.

However, people still came in to buy raffle tickets after the dinners were gone.

Carrie’s son, Landon Yaskoweak, said he’s thankful for the support from the community.

He also told us his mom is getting better, but there’s still a long road ahead.

“She’s great. She’s improving. She’s still struggling in some places, but she can move from the wheelchair to her bed and back to the wheelchair by herself now,” Yaskoweak added.

He asked for continued thoughts and prayers for his mother on her journey to recovery.

