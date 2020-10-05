Advertisement

Stills shows out in WVU’s win over Baylor

Fairmont Senior alum totaled 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks Saturday against the Bears
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second year in a row, Darius Stills was a nightmare for the Baylor offense.

The WVU senior defensive lineman was a force to be reckoned with Saturday recording 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the Mountaineers' 27-21 double-overtime win over the Bears. Last year, Stills recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks against BU.

Through three games in 2020, the Fairmont Senior alum has recorded seven total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

