Top 5 Plays of Week 5
Check out the best high school football plays of the week
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What were the top 5 plays from week 5 of the high school football season. Find out below.
#5. Lincoln’s David Burdette 50 strip and score
#4. Elkins' Rodney Vandevender tipped interception
#3. Braxton County’s Isaiah Mowery one-handed tipped interception
#2. East Fairmont fake field goal touchdown pass from Ian Crookshanks to Adam Earls
#1. University’s Sage Clawges one-handed touchdown reception
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.