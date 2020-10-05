Top 5 Plays of Week 5

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - What were the top 5 plays from week 5 of the high school football season. Find out below.

#5. Lincoln’s David Burdette 50 strip and score

#4. Elkins' Rodney Vandevender tipped interception

#3. Braxton County’s Isaiah Mowery one-handed tipped interception

#2. East Fairmont fake field goal touchdown pass from Ian Crookshanks to Adam Earls

#1. University’s Sage Clawges one-handed touchdown reception

