United Way hosts “Paddle for a Cause” boat races

The United Way of Harrison County made some changes to their yearly cardboard boat race and renamed it “Paddle for a Cause.”

In the past, The United Way held a cardboard boat race, and they are continuing with that. However, they also decided to add a kayak, paddleboard, and canoe race as well.

Evan Young from Appalachian Boarding Company partnered with The United Way to help put on the event.

“Last year, I showed up and saw all these people having fun with cardboard boats. I just wanted to join the fun with our paddleboards. So this year we’re back in a bigger capacity,” Young said.

Young gave paddle boarding lessons before the races to teach new learners the basics of paddleboarding.

Chris Lane, a sponsor of the event, said he was grateful for a nice day.

“We’re glad to have good weather. Hopefully, the lake heater was left on,” he joked.

The Executive Director of The United Way of Harrison County said they couldn’t have put together the event without their sponsors.

