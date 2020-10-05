Upshur County Courthouse moves to essential business only

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - During the Upshur County commission meeting this morning, commissioners made the call to go to essential business only for county buildings.

This call came after the county fell into the ‘red’ this weekend. Circuit Court will be deemed essential so it will continue, According to County Clerk Carol Smith.

In terms of pre-election, Smith says that if anyone needs anything they are still there to help, but says that if it can be handled that way, please only call or email instead of coming into the courthouse.

