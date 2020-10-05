W.Va Delegate resigned after allegedly using gay slurs in a tweet

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A vacancy and a question is raised after Delegate John Mandt resigned Saturday evening after a tweet showing him allegedly using gay slurs went viral this weekend.

“I was very saddened by that, I was very upset about that because that crosses the line so much. It’s not a policy issue,” said Randolph County Delegate Cody Thompson.

Delegate Thompson, the second openly gay man elected to the house of delegates, says that Mandt’s comments were shared by democratic delegates ahead of the weekend.

“This is just blatant hate, ugliness and homophobia that I don’t think the majority of West Virginians stand for,” Delegate Thompson.

Delegate Thompson tweeted Friday night a picture in what appears to be a Facebook chat titled “the ‘right’ stuff” with Mandt joking that gay relationships are wrong, including a derogatory slur against homosexuals.

That tweet was shared hundreds of times over the weekend.

“A lot of people are upset because it was a direct attack, the words that were used. Specifically, one of the words that Delegate Mandt used was a word that carries a lot of hurt for a lot of people,”

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Mandt says the chat is fabricated, but later that day. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw announced that Mandt would be resigning.

Delegate Thompson says that this is the third time he has dealt with homophobia since he was elected.

“I think this is a trend. I think that we are now seeing people who do not understand that homophobia exists. They may not think they are homophobic, but using words and phrases like that, the f-word, that is very homophobic and very offensive,” Thompson said.

According to state code, the Cabell County GOP now has 15 days to put forward three potential replacements. Gov. Jim Justice will then have five days to pick one to take Mandt’s seat, meaning the replacement could take the seat just a week and a half before the election.

We reached out to Mandt for a statement but did not receive a response.

