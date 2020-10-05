WVU and Kansas Set to Kickoff at Noon on Oct. 17

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU and Kansas will kickoff at noon on Oct. 17 at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1. It will be the first game this season that WVU is permitting fans as the stadium will be at 25 percent capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Priority ticketing is given to season ticket holders. The remainder of tickets unsold will be made available to the general public next week.

