WVU Receives 13 Votes in Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The nation took notice of WVU’s 27-21 win over Baylor in double-overtime Saturday.

The Mountaineers received 13 votes in the week 5 AP Top 25 Poll, the 16th-most among unranked teams. West Virginia has not yet entered the the top 25 this season.

Oklahoma State jumped seven spots to No. 10 after downing Kansas, 47-7. Texas fell 13 spots to No. 23 after being upset by TCU, 33-31. Iowa State enters this week’s poll at No. 24 after beating No. 18 Oklahoma, 37-30. The Sooners fell out of the top 25 for the first time since 2016 and are now 1-2 overall.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.