WVU’s Stills Named Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU defensive lineman Darius Stills has been named the Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Week.

The senior totaled 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in the Mountaineers' 27-21 double-overtime win over Baylor Saturday. The Fairmont Senior alum also totaled four tackles, three of which were solo.

Stills broke out against the Bears last year, totaling 10 tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss. He currently ranks 21st in the nation with 4.5 tackles for loss and 45th with 2.5 sacks.

TCU junior safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt was the other winner of the award after totaling seven tackles and one interception against Texas.

