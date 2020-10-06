Advertisement

All Doddridge County schools to move to virtual learning starting tomorrow

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Doddridge County Schools suspend in-person schooling and transition into virtual learning.

The school system announced that due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, Doddridge County Schools is suspending in-person schooling and all students will learn from home beginning immediately. All students (Pre-Kindergarten-12) are affected by this decision.

Beginning tomorrow, Oct. 7, all school buildings will be closed to students. All learning will be virtual for the rest of this week, at which time they will reevaluate re-opening.

Teachers will report to conduct virtual classroom learning. Students should have their devices with them and be ready to login at home at their usual time. Students that do not have internet service at their home will be contacted by their teacher to make arrangements to complete their schoolwork.

The schoolboard says that they are making this move to provide for the safety of their students, teachers and the broader community. They say that many of their substitute teachers are retired school teachers and have a greater risk of complications from COVID-19.

Details regarding food delivery will be made available soon. Teachers will contact parents and students regarding remote learning details.

Pursuant to guidance from the Department of Education all extra-curricular activities, including sporting events, will be cancelled for the remainder of the week. The Saturday School Education Map published this Saturday will determine if in-person instruction, as well as extracurricular activities and sporting events, will resume next week.

WDTV will keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

