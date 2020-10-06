Advertisement

Elementary school in Preston Co. closes for students Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 case

Staff will be on a three-hour delay
(WLUC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County school will close to students Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, Asst. Superintendent Bradley Martin says in a news release. Staff will be on a three-hour delay.

A positive case of student at Fellowsville Elementary School was reported Monday, Martin says. The student has not been at school since Thursday, Oct. 1.

Contact tracing and deep-cleaning will be conducted.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A team of volunteers restored the Greenlawn Cemetery after it was vandalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
A Clarksburg resident by the name of Jerry Riffle says that the effort took a team of volunteers to help restore the Greenlawn Cemetery here and adds that the mountaineer spirit was on display Saturday morning.

News

Cemetary Cleanup

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Mountaineer ambulance service in need of volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Mountaineer is one of seven ambulance services in Preston County and like most in the county, they operate through volunteers.

News

Mountaineer ambulance service in need of volunteers

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

2020 marks last election before House of Delegates undergoes sweeping change

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josh Croup
The upcoming election will be the last one for the West Virginia House of Delegates as we currently know it. But that doesn't mean it can't change again in the future.

News

2020 marks last election before House of Delegates undergoes sweeping change

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo calls on Senator Shelley Moore Capito to debate her opponent

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Avengers actor, Mark Ruffalo, calls on U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) to debate her opponent, Paula Jean Swearengin.

News

W.Va Delegate resigns after viral tweet shows antigay slurs in Facebook conversation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
A vacancy and a question is raised after Delegate John Mandt resigned Saturday evening after a tweet showing him allegedly using gay slurs went viral this weekend.

News

Replacing Delegate Mandt

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

$3.1 million dollars going to WVU for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today announced $3,103,241 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help West Virginia University increase COVID-19 testing in underserved and vulnerable communities across W.Va.