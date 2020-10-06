Elementary school in Preston Co. closes for students Tuesday due to positive COVID-19 case

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County school will close to students Tuesday after a student tested positive for COVID-19, Asst. Superintendent Bradley Martin says in a news release. Staff will be on a three-hour delay.

A positive case of student at Fellowsville Elementary School was reported Monday, Martin says. The student has not been at school since Thursday, Oct. 1.

Contact tracing and deep-cleaning will be conducted.

