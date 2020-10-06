Advertisement

Health officials report 194 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.

COVID 10/6
COVID 10/6(DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 194 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

It brings the total count to 16,936.

DHHR officials also reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 364.

The patients were a 82-year old male from Kanawha County, a 64-year old female from Cabell County, and a 72-year old male from Cabell County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves further loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 4,330 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 168 patients are currently hospitalized. 65 patients are in ICU, and 35 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (109), Berkeley (1,118), Boone (259), Braxton (13), Brooke (123), Cabell (914), Calhoun (28), Clay (37), Doddridge (35), Fayette (662), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (155), Hardy (95), Harrison (464), Jackson (295), Jefferson (451), Kanawha (2,930), Lewis (41), Lincoln (189), Logan (664), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (149), McDowell (96), Mercer (449), Mineral (178), Mingo (410), Monongalia (2,115), Monroe (155), Morgan (65), Nicholas (125), Ohio (384), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (641), Raleigh (567), Randolph (280), Ritchie (13), Roane (56), Summers (59), Taylor (147), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (127), Wayne (426), Webster (9), Wetzel (64), Wirt (12), Wood (384), Wyoming (130).

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Barbour, Boone, Doddridge, Fayette, Kanawha, Marion, Putnam, Taylor, and Upshur counties:

  • Barbour County, October 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fair Grounds Way, Belington, WV
  • Boone County, October 6, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV
  • Doddridge County, October 6, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV
  • Fayette County, October 6, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mt. Hope, WV
  • Kanawha County, October 6, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Perrow Presbyterian Church, 5345 Big Tyler Road, Cross Lanes, WV, (flu shots offered)
  • Marion County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV
  • Putnam County, October 6, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV
  • Taylor County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV
  • Upshur County, October 6, 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

