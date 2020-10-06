High School students take on the roll of tutors during pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Not all parents can be teachers which is why remote learning may bring a few challenges into households, but a few high school students have stepped in to help and be the sigh of relief parents may need.

“We’ve had phone calls here, I know our board members have had phone calls,” says Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler.

Calls, all from parents asking how to find extra help for their children. With remote learning, many parents are taking on more responsibility and some are on their last string.

“There are a lot of different struggles out there,” Stutler says.

Which is where three high school students from the Young Progressive Womens Association (YPWA) come in. Hoping to be a helping hand to those in the community and provide tutoring service for all subjects to those K through 8th grade.

“We decided to reach out to the younger generation and thought they might need help with schooling since the whole pandemic,” says Founding Member & Senior Tamira Singleton.

And because of the pandemic, they have seen firsthand how helping can go a long way.

“My brother and sister are in elementary and middle school and I know that my parents are struggling to work and help them with their school so I know that I can help them but if I wasn’t there then maybe if they had a tutor they could do better in school,” says Junior Trinity Richards.

“Maybe their teachers are teaching in a way they don’t understand so I’m hoping we use different ways to get across the message to them,” says Senior Sophie Brager.

So the three girls are taking on the role and helping those in the community with the basics, but they hope students get more out of the hour session.

“It gives them a chance to lookup to us and use us as role models because we’re all very studious people and we all love school and love the work we’re doing,” says Brager.

Stutler stated that schools in the area provide different services so parents should check with their schools to see if they have anything to offer, otherwise you can call the board for further assistance.

Students that are eligible for the YPWA tutoring sessions must send a message to them through their Facebook page at least the Friday before the tutoring session.

Sessions will be held on Mondays from 6-8 through November.

