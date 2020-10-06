Advertisement

Joseph Williams' Morning Forecast | October 6, 2020

We Had a Cool Morning, But It’s Going To Be Nice Today
By Joseph Williams
Oct. 6, 2020
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s going to be an awesome day today, as a high-pressure system continues bringing stable weather conditions to our region. Southwesterly winds will bring warm air into our region, pushing highs into the upper-60s to low-70s. Combined with sunny skies, it’s going to be awesome out today. Tomorrow will be even warmer still, with highs in the low-70s at the least. We’ll see a brief cooldown on Thursday, thanks to a cold front pushing through. Finally, over the weekend, we could see the remnants of Hurricane Delta push inland, bringing rain showers and clouds to our region. In short, enjoy these next few days, because they’ll be nice.

Today: We might have started out cool, but we’re going to warm up fast. Thanks to a high-pressure system near us, expect nice, sunny skies. High: 68.

Tonight: It’s going to feel better than it did this morning, with southwesterly winds bringing warm air into our region. Low: 50.

Wednesday: It’s going to be a terrific day for the most part, with above-average highs and only a few clouds, with most of those clouds coming in the evening. High: 74.

Thursday: We’ll see a brief cooldown, thanks to a cold front bringing reinforced cool air into our region. A few clouds might roll in, but the Sun will be able to peek through at times. High: 64.

