Man charged with child abuse after allegedly slapping son and hitting son with belt

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - John Jenkins Jr. was arrested on Oct. 5. for allegedly abusing his son by slapping him and hitting him with a belt.

On Aug. 23, Louann Grant told police that her sons had just gotten home from visiting their dad’s, John Jenkins, home, according to a police report.

Grant told police that she noticed a hand print on one of her son’s neck, according to police. The boy said that his dad slapped him when he did not eat his dinner, according to a police report.

Police say that they then discovered a scratch along with severe bruises on the child’s back. The boy said that his dad also hit him on his back with a belt, according to police.

Officials say that during an interview, Jenkins admitted to striking his son with a belt.

On Sept. 28., a warrant was issued for Jenkins' arrest and he was arrested on Oct. 5. Jenkins is charged with child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.