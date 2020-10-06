Advertisement

Marybell Susan Smallwood

Marybell Susan Smallwood
Marybell Susan Smallwood(Marybell Susan Smallwood)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marybell Susan Smallwood, 76, of Fairmont, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 04, 2020. She was born on June 06, 1944, in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Lawrence Dennis and Cordia Belle (Hannah) Sanders.After graduating East Fairmont High School in 1962, Marybell went on to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren. She loved cooking and spending time with her family and church family. She will be missed by many. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband for 58 years, Dallas Glen Smallwood.She is also survived by son, Lawrence Glen Smallwood and wife Lisa, of Maryland; daughters, Glenda Smallwood, of Morgantown, and Sheri Harris and husband Kenneth, of Fairview; sisters, Ruth Woods, of Texas, and Lorain Wright and husband Kenneth, of Fairmont; granddaughters, Jana Weiner and husband Patrick, and Courtney Moore and husband Ron; and three great-grandchildren: Jordan Weiner, Bella Moore, and Michael Harris; several; nieces and nephews and all her friends including the ones at Sage Brush Roundup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, William Sanders and Dennis Sanders; brother-in-law, Gerald Woods; and sister-in-law, Okareda Sanders. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Marybell Smallwood to Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, 790 Williams Crossroads Way, Fairmont, WV 26554.Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Wednesday, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., and on Thursday, October 08, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastors Kevin Leadbeater and Ken Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Nuzum Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Betty L. McClung McVaney

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:22 AM EDT
Betty L. McClung McVaney

Funerals

Mary Frances Hamrick Mitchell Cunningham

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT
Mary Frances Hamrick Mitchell Cunningham

Funerals

Fred Madison Miller Sr

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT
Fred Madison Miller Sr

Funerals

Janet Joyce Graves Toothman

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT
Janet Joyce Graves Toothman

Latest News

Funerals

Anna Marion Hostutler

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:19 AM EDT
Anna Marion Hostutler

Funerals

Arnold Lloyd “Sonny” Conrad

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
Arnold Lloyd “Sonny” Conrad

Funerals

Sharon Kay Clutter

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Sharon Kay Clutter

Funerals

Ida Vecchio

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT
Ida Vecchio

Funerals

Ronald Brooks “Ron” Knapp

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
Ronald Brooks “Ron” Knapp

Funerals

Doris Arlene Carpenter

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT
Doris Arlene Carpenter