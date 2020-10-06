Advertisement

Mental health and addiction helpline see’s increase in calls, reaches over 50,000 by fifth anniversary

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

W.Va (WDTV) - Help4WV has been helping those in the state seek treatment for mental health or addiction. They’ve helped over 50,000 people and accomplished the milestone just in time for their fifth anniversary.

Close to 200 of those have come from counties in the north central area, but the director of marketing and communications, Sheila Moran, said the number is higher more than likely as most people don’t provide them with their address.

“It’s a lot but we’re glad that it’s needed,” Moran said. “Overdoses continue to be a major issue in the state so we’re glad to be a resource.”

The resource is one addicts can find comfort in. According to a news release, nearly half of the HELP4WV staff is in recovery themselves with several having started their journey into recovery by calling the helpline while in active addiction and seeking help locating treatment.

Also in the release, Brittany Shawver, Program Director for HELP4WV, said that over the past five years there have been many improvements to the treatment system in West Virginia. Before the program, she notes that those seeking treatment spent a great deal of time searching for treatment on their own, often not finding it, and sometimes getting treatment that didn’t match their needs.

“People who call us today have many more options than they did five years ago,” Shawver said. “Several new outpatient and inpatient treatment centers have opened, and we can even arrange transportation in many cases. Receiving medication to assist in treatment is now quite common,” she said.

“Peer Support from someone in long term recovery is widely available and very effective. Online treatment options are abundant, and we offer all our callers the ability to be part of the Connections Recovery App, which provides e-therapy and has been proven to improve outcomes.”

Callers to the helpline are immediately connected to a Helpline Specialist who assesses their needs and provides referrals and follow-up, according to the release.  There are over 1,000 resources in the HELP4WV database, including withdrawal management, psychological counseling, medication-assisted treatment, support groups, and residential treatment. The helpline is available 24/7 and it can be accessed by calling 1-844-HELP4WV, by texting 1-844-435-7498, or by chatting online.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

High School students take on the roll of tutors during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Veronica Ogbe
Three high school students from the Young Progressive Womens Association (YPWA) provide tutoring services for all subjects to those K through 8th grade.

News

Tutors

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Tygart Lake State Park is receiving upgrades

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jasmin Adous
The Department of Natural Resources says there is a three phase project to upgrade Tygart Lake State Park.

News

Tygart Lake State Park is receiving upgrades

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Morgantown allowing in-person classes and sports, bars still closed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Buchanan
Gov. Jim Justice shut down bars last month as a response to a surge in cases, there has been no direction for when they can reopen.

News

Morgantown allowing in-person classes and sports, bars still closed

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

All Doddridge County schools to move to virtual learning starting tomorrow

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Doddridge County Schools suspend in-person schooling and transition into virtual learning.

News

Taylor County reports new COVID-19 case today, bringing total count to 147

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Taylor County reports one new confirmed case of COVID-19 today, bringing the total count to 147: 16 active, 123 recovered and eight deaths.

News

Stonewood’s Tuesday trash service will be picked up on Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
City of Stonewood will do normal pick up for Wednesdays on Wednesday Oct. 7 as well as pick up Tuesday’s garbage service.

News

School bus driver pleaded no contest to assaulting 12-year-old girl

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Edward Lowther, 58, of Buckhannon was found guilty of assaulting a 12-year-old girl while he was a school bus driver for Upshur County.