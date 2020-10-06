Morgantown allowing in-person classes and sports, bars still closed

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown has returned to ‘green’ meaning class is in session and players are back on the field, but what does it mean for bars?

Gov. Jim Justice shut down bars last month as a response to a surge in cases, there has been no direction for when they can reopen.

County Commission President Tom Bloom says that they have not heard any plans to reopen the bar and in court, a dozen bar owners are currently suing the Justice Administration.

The question of full reopening still looms, however, the governor was asked about this yesterday.

“Now some bars here in downtown have found loopholes including serving food to be able to reopen,” said Gov. Justice.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.