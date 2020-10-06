Police: Man with gun made terroristic threats to bar guests in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Damon Croft was arrested for making terroristic threats at TG’s Bar in Fairmont on Oct. 1.

Croft, of Cincinnati, Ohio, said that he was going to shoot up the bar and that he didn’t care who he shot, according to officials. Witnesses say that Croft was showing off a black pistol in the waistband of his pants and grabbed it at some point, according to police.

Croft was making these threats while standing on the sidewalk, but yelled loud enough for people in the bar to hear, witnesses told police.

Officers say they were dispatched to the bar on two separate incidents of Croft, “acting unruly.”

Croft is charged with making terroristic threats and is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

