Residents pack city council meeting to speak out against raise in sewage bill

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a full house at Weston’s city council meeting where citizens shared concerns about over a 19% raise in sewage bills.

A second reading of the ordinance was held. Zack Dobbins with the Public Service Commission broke down the numbers.

He said the sewage rates in Weston haven’t changed since 2015.

“In five years, the extended expenses go up, but that’s normal in a lot of these places. They go up due to systems aging,” he added.

After Dobbins talked, citizens shared why they weren’t happy with an increase.

Many brought up COVID-19 already drained a lot of people’s money.

“You’ve got COVID-19 people are losing their jobs, people with reduced hours, and you’re going to put a 19% rate increase?” one resident said.

After several more public comments, the discussion closed. The council unanimously decided to pass the second reading of the ordinance.

