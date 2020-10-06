Resilience & heart powers iron man Braxton County to three straight wins

SUTTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Braxton County football team forfeited its first game of the 2020 season because they did not have enough players submit their physicals on time.

Fast forward to Week 5, the Eagles (3-2) have won three straight games, including their latest 20-14 victory over Liberty in Week 5. It marked their first win over the Mountaineers since 2013.

“It was very emotional because of what we went through during the whole season,” second year head coach Deandre Williams said.

Williams, who is originally from Akron, Ohio, was a cornerback for Glenville State from 2005-2008. His wife is an assistant principal at the high school, and when he heard longtime head man Bill Haddox was leaving in 2019, he jumped at the opportunity.

“I figured I would step in and try to do my best,” he said.

What he’s done is gotten a team of 18 total players to believe that they can earn a victory on any given Friday night, most recently this past Friday, no matter how many players the opposition may have.

“We know what we got,” senior linebacker Logan Conley said. “We’re a close family. We work together. We knew that our 11 was better than their 11, and you can only put 11 players on the field.”

“Every day we come in, our attitude is to grind, work hard and not let up and keep getting better and better each day,” senior quarterback Jett Cogar said.

With 5 weeks of the 2020 season left to play, the Eagles are in the drivers seat of their playoff destiny. They sit tied for the 13th seed in AA, and are looking to snap a two year postseason drought.

“That would be huge because we started last year and I said we were going to face adversity. This year, facing adversity with COVID and things of that sort, understanding that you may have to adjust sometimes and be resilient. That would send a huge message to them that they can do it," Williams said.

That 2017 season was the freshman year for this year’s senior class.

"That was one of my favorite years of ever playing football. We were such a close family and believed in each other. It’s kinda like this year. Everyone believes in each other and has heart. It’d mean a lot to me if we could make it all the way to the playoffs.

Braxton hits the road to face Nicholas County (1-3) this Friday at 7 p.m. BC has not beaten the Grizzlies since 2017.

