Stonewood’s Tuesday trash service will be picked up on Wednesday

Trash and Recycling (MGN Image)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - City of Stonewood will do normal pick up for Wednesdays on Wednesday Oct. 7 as well as pick up Tuesday’s garbage service.

If you have garbage pickup on Tuesdays and it is not picked up tomorrow, please be patient as they will work diligently to get the service caught up. If garbage has not been picked up by Thursday afternoon, it is recommended you contact City Hall.

